Intro to an IRO: Vittorio Pracca, Azimut

Vittorio is currently the Director of IR and Head of Special Projects at Azimut, which has been the best performing asset manager in the world in 2019. He is also Director of all Group companies focused on the Private Markets and Private Equity space both in Italy and in the US. Prior to this, he was Senior Associate at Société Générale (Equity Capital Markets and Corporate Finance team) and he spent 5 years in Citigroup (London and Milan) in the Investment Banking and M&A teams. Vittorio holds a Financial & Business Economics degree from Royal Holloway, University of London, and an MBA from SDA Bocconi / NYU Stern School of Business.

We spoke with Vittorio to get his insights on challenges facing IROs and the skills needed to be successful.

What are your top priorities and biggest challenges?

Top priorities are:

Make sure the investment community gets the equity story right.

Promote a direct dialogue with long-term investors.

Engage with the sell side and proactively manage the relationship with existing and potentially new Analysts. The biggest challenges are getting these three things done in a timely matter!

How can the IRO best engage the investment community?

Be honest, transparent and always have your mind open for comments, suggestions and why not even criticisms. Maintain the dialogue open in any market condition, not just in the good times. Last but not least, be persistent and show your face.

What is one important initiative that you’ve championed or experience that you’ve had as an Investor Relations professional?

Azimut is one of the very few true public companies in Italy. We have a significant free float and are majority owned by the market itself. Since I joined 8 years ago, we have been through what a normal company goes through in probably 20 years:

We were twice the best performing stock of the FTSE MIB and once the worst.

We have had top management sell shares and then buy them back.

We have had two significant top management changes.

We have been the most shorted stock of the index for over a year.

So probably patience is what comes to mind having said the above but also being confident that the Group I work for is going to persevere in any market condition and the value of the Company will (and is already) coming out.

What resources do you rely on to stay up to date on the capital markets?

I am also responsible for Special Projects within the Group so I regularly have meetings and calls with our closest Investment Banks who keep us updated about Capital Markets and any potential market opportunity.

What advice do you have for the next generation of IR officer?

Be ready to join an ever-evolving role and try your best to send the right messages to the community while also updating senior management on what is going on in the markets and what people are saying and thinking on the stock.

What skills do you think can make an IR officer successful?

You really have to be 360 degrees professional: finance, marketing, accounting, ESG, M&A, logistics, governance, etc. It is only with all of these that you can really thrive in such a role and deliver good results for your Company as well as send out the right messages to the financial community.

