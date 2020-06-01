Intro to an IRO: Stefanie Layton, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Stefanie Layton was named Director Investor Relations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in June 2017. In this role, Mrs. Layton is responsible for representing the Company’s interests in the investment community and fostering positive relations with institutional investors and industry analysts. She serves as a strategic adviser to senior executives and communicates investor priorities to the Board of Directors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is an investor owned electric utility holding company based in Phoenix, Arizona with consolidated assets of about $18 billion. For over 125 years, Pinnacle West and our affiliates have provided energy and energy-related products to people and businesses throughout Arizona -- our history and Arizona’s history are bound together.

We spoke with Stefanie to get her insights on challenges facing IROs and the skills needed to be successful.

How have you established your company’s priorities amid the Coronavirus pandemic?

As an electric utility, our top priority is to continue providing reliable power to our customers while ensuring the health and safety of our team.

We immediately implemented our pandemic plan. We transitioned as many employees as possible to working from home. Our power plant and field crews enacted new requirements and protocols, including health screenings, stricter PPE, hygiene and cleaning requirements, physical distancing, segregated teams and staggered shifts.

Once our operations transitioned to the new protocols, we focused on preparing our system for the hot Arizona summer when electricity usage peaks. At the same time, our corporate teams were busy identifying risks and establishing mitigation plans for a number of potential scenarios.

As an Arizona based company serving the state for more than 130 years, supporting our community was another natural priority. We engaged early with local governments and the nonprofit community to provide pandemic-specific support to our customers and community.

For our investors, we continued to be as transparent as possible. We appreciate that COVID-19 has provided great uncertainty. While we don’t have all the answers, we are sharing the information we do have, including providing sensitivities to help investors evaluate the potential impacts of the pandemic on our business.

How has the spread of COVID-19 effected your strategy as an IRO? Specifically, have you had to answer significant questions from investors around supply-chain impact?

The topics investors typically ask about shifted to a new set of key issues. We had to immediately shift messaging to address topics investors were focused on now, but still balance the need to emphasis our long-term priorities. Where we would typically speak to our strategic plan, progress toward achieving our goals and expectations for continuing to deliver shareholder value, in a COVID-19 world the conversation shifted to questions like “have you stopped any work to reduce the number of employees in the field” or “do you have access to supplies necessary to keep your power plants running through the summer?”

Not only was it necessary to understand the key risks COVID-19 posed to our business, we also needed to understand how the virus was impacting Arizona. Because every demographic has unique exposure risks and local government responses vary, helping investors understand the impact on our State was just as important as explaining the impact on Pinnacle West.

How has your team prepped for earnings and post-earnings investor engagement?

In preparing for earnings, our goal was to provide the most current information possible. Our earnings call was late in the cycle, and internal planning continued right up until the public disclosure. Working remotely added a layer of complication; however, we were able to maintain robust internal communications. Our team’s smooth transition to all-virtual collaboration was important to ensuring a successful earnings release.

Our preparation for post-earnings investor engagement was largely similar to how we prepared during the quarter. We continued to provide the most current information available regarding our operations, financial health and the pandemic’s impact on the State of Arizona. Importantly, we committed to being available and accessible to our investors. We have not cancelled any investor outreach, but instead transitioned all planned outreach to virtual formats.

What advice do you have for the next generation of IR leaders?

While there is a lot that can be learned from your peers and seasoned IR professionals, don’t discount the value of new ideas. The IR landscape is rapidly changing, as is the role of IR professionals. To excel in this type of environment, I would encourage a questioning attitude that challenges the status quo and introduces new ways of thinking.

I also would recommend finding opportunities to gain expertise in a field outside of IR. This could mean taking a job outside of the IR team or it could be gaining expertise in another area while in IR. Prior to leading our investor relations team, I worked in our Regulatory department. Electric utility companies are heavily regulated. I didn’t appreciate how valuable that expertise would be until after I transitioned into IR.

What is one important initiative that you’ve championed or experience that you’ve had as an IRO?

As a utility company that generates power from a mix of resources, including coal, our impact on the environment is top of mind for many stakeholders including investors. Recognizing the shift to heavier investor interest in ESG topics, I started researching ESG focus areas. The more I learned the more passionate I became about the topic as I developed an appreciation for the tangible benefits a strong commitment to excellence in these categories can provide to stakeholders, including shareholders and employees. With this appreciation, I committed to sharing this perspective with others across Pinnacle West and ensuring that our work and achievements in the ESG space are visible to investors.

I’m grateful that my passion and persistence are shared by others within our organization. We recently committed to serving our customers with 100% clean energy by 2050. This goal not only highlights Pinnacle West’s commitment to maintaining a healthy environment, it also demonstrates our willingness collaborate with and take input from a broad range of stakeholders, including our investors. Being part of the team that made this meaningful commitment possible was a great experience.

What are the benefits you have seen from being a Surveillance/Targeting client?

I firmly believe time is one of our most valuable assets. Without insight into the effectiveness of our targeting, I don’t have adequate data to assess whether our time is being spent wisely. Now I can back up the ROI on our targeting efforts more effectively.

