Intro to an IRO: Paola Durante, Moncler

Paola Durante was appointed as the Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning at Moncler in July 2013 and she has held this role since. In 2019, she was also appointed as Moncler’s Intelligence Director.

Married with three children, Paola earned her degree in Economics and Business Studies at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, specializing in Applied Economics. Paola also completed postgraduate courses in Finance at the London School of Economics.

In 1995, Paola joined the financial analyst team at S&P Market Scope, overseeing coverage of the Italian market. Following her return to Italy, she pursued a career in the luxury goods sector as an equity research analyst at CAI-Cheuvreux between 1997 and 1999, before joining the luxury goods analyst team at Merrill Lynch (now Bank of America Merrill Lynch). Paola was appointed as Vice President and was responsible for Southern Europe.

In 2005, Paola moved to the Investment Banking division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ultimately becoming a Managing Director. As an analyst and latterly as an investment banker, Paola has worked on the most important luxury goods IPOs in Italy and has extensive capital markets experience.

What are your top priorities and biggest challenges?

I would say that my first priority is developing a constant, fair and open dialogue with the investment community to help them fully understand Moncler’s culture, strategy and development drivers. A deep-dive into the most relevant aspects of the company’s history and future is crucial for communications with the investment community. To do that, Investor Relations Officers (IROs) not only need to have comprehensive knowledge about their companies, but they also need to be actively involved in many strategic projects. That is why I believe combining the roles of Investor Relations (IR) and Strategic & Intelligence Director has been crucial.

How long have you been in your role and how have you seen your role evolve in the past couple of years?

I have been in this role for six years. Since I started as an Investor Relations (IR) Director, I developed close and personal relationships with equity research analysts and, more importantly, with key investors. This approach has been bolstered year after year.

How can the IRO best engage the investment community?

I believe that personal relationships are still fundamental to engaging with the investment community. We want to make the most of all digital tools to try and be the most effective, but phone/video calls, meetings, investor field trips and conferences remain highly effective. We are also trying to increase opportunities for investors to engage directly with the brand.

What is one important initiative that you have championed or experienced as an IRO?

The two Capital Market Days (CMDs) we hosted post-IPO were extremely significant experiences not only for my team and myself, but also for Moncler management and the company as a whole.

The two CMDs had different objectives. The first one, back in December 2015, focused on the group’s evolution particularly relating to retail and the Retail Excellence project. The second CMD, in February 2018, focused on the “evolution / revolution” that we experienced in Moncler with the Moncler Genius project. Initially, it wasn’t easy to explain to the financial community what we were doing and what Moncler Genius would mean for the company.

What advice to you have for the next generation of IRO?

Be passionate about what you do. Always find your personal touch in this job. Each company is unique and its values, ideas and strategies, are altogether more powerful as a communications tool than figures alone.