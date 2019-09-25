Intro to an IRO: Monica Girardi, Enel

Monica is the Head of Group Investor Relations of Enel. She holds a cum laude degree in Business Administration, major in Finance, from Bocconi University. She started her career in 2001 as an equity sales person in Unicredit Group and JPMorgan. In 2005, she joined Lehman Brothers equity research team as an analyst to cover European Utilities and Infrastructure moving in 2009 to Barclays as senior research analyst responsible for Italian and Iberian Utilities. She participated to a number of IPOs and advisory projects working closely to the US Utilities team and Investment Banking Division. She joined Enel in March 2018 to lead Investor Relation activities.

What are your top priorities and biggest challenges?

The Utilities sector is facing, and will face in future years, structural changes; the financial community must understand some of these properly. These changes position the long term sustainability of the Utilities’ business model in the center of discussions with investors and analysts; thus financial markets seem still to associate the word ‘sustainability’ with different meanings. Helping investors and analysts to understand how a company as Enel, the second biggest utilities in the world, translates sustainability into value to stakeholders is one of my biggest challenges, at the moment. My top priorities somehow are strictly linked with my this challenge; at Enel, we are sure sustainability is equal to value, that a sustainable company should worth more and have cheaper access to the debt market. My priority is therefore to communicate fairly, clearly and transparently aiming at seeing a sustainable company as Enel valuing more.

How long have you been in your role and how have you seen the role evolve in the past couple of years?

I have been in the role since a couple of years after a long career as a sell side analyst covering European Utilities. The role has changed drastically: regulation, in particular MIFID 2, introduced new rules of engagement between analysts and investors and, as a consequence, between investors and corporates. Relationships are more and more direct. Over the past couple of years we have seen from one side sell side coverage shrinking and from the other direct engagement from equity and credit investors exploding. I am used to say that I am myself a sort of MIFID product. Additionally, we have started to see increasing engagement from ESG investors and passive investors. These ‘new’ clients require IRO to learn new languages and onboard new skills, making the IR role more complex but also more interesting.

How can the IRO best engage the investment community?

I don’t think there is just one way to interact with the investment community. Investors and analysts might have different needs, different questions, and different opinions. They might engage or not. At Enel we are proactively and constantly keeping contacts with the financial community as every conversation with an investor or an analyst is food for brain! We tend to keep different channels of communication open according to external clients’ needs, always respecting fair conduct rules.

What is one important initiative that you’ve championed or experience that you’ve had as an Investor Relations professional?

Last year we launched our first sustainable Capital Market Day and Roadshow. As I said before, we think sustainability means value and we wanted to practically translate this into something. We therefore launched a paper free CMD and paper free roadshow using tables to facilitate presentation to investors (and analysts). We also have completely offset CO2 emissions produced by IR activities in the course of the year planting trees around the world in countries where Enel manages some of its operations.

What advice do you have for the next generation of IR officer?

To be creative, to go over what you think might be the limits, to be proactive and hyper reactive. To aim at excellence as, ‘good is not good enough if you aim at being great’… This is a sentence that a former colleague told me and this is my motto now.

