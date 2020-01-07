Intro to an IRO: Massimiliano Riggi, Poste Italiane

Massimiliano R. Riggi is Head of Investor Relations and Business Insight at Poste Italiane.

From 2006 to 2017 he covered different positions at UniCredit in the CFO area. His last position was head of Equity of Investor Relations. During 2017 Massimiliano was head of Investor Relations and Planning at Equita Group during it’s IPO.

Massimiliano holds a MSc in Economics at University College London and a PhD in Economics and Institutions at Università di Bologna.

He graduated in Economics at Bocconi University in 1999 where he was researcher and appointed professor of Regional Economics and Economic Prospect until 2006.

We spoke with Riggi to get his insights on challenges facing IROs and the skills needed to be successful.

What are your top priorities and biggest challenges?

Poste Italiane is Italy’s largest distribution network in Italy, with a widespread presence across the country. We are an Italian “institution” and with that comes significant responsibility to represent Italy on the financial stage.

Our company has a uniquely diversified business model, blending traditional postal services with financial, insurance, payments and mobile services.

Educating market participants about such a unique story brings its own challenges, particularly in relation to equity research analysts who may be specialists in one of our four business segments and requires guidance in the other areas.

We are therefore focused on communicating clearly, simplifying the technicalities and drivers for each business. Our ultimate goal is to ensure our business model is as easy to understand as possible.

In 2018, we also launched Deliver 2022 a transformative five-year business strategy with significant implications for our 130,000 across Italy.

Our role therefore goes beyond numbers. We must tell the story behind the numbers, engaging equally with our top management and business line managers.

What advice do you have for the next generation of IR officer?

Listen to all stakeholders both internally and externally and find your own way to communicate and establish credible relations! I have learnt the most from professionals outside of the finance world. Always be passionate and energetic in what you do.

How can the IRO best engage the investment community?

It is all about trust and reputation – both of which should be nurtured and can never be taken for granted. Investors and analysts are a highly educated audience and must be treated as such. It is a dialogue – the best relations I have are those where we have open and frank discussions about what is and is not working.

This requires a clear mandate from top management to represent them in front of the community, and act on the feedback that investors and analysts provide us.

What is one important initiative that you have championed or experience that you have had as an Investor Relations professional?

The two Capital Market Days (CMDs) we hosted post-IPO paved the way in building a solid image for Poste Italiane with investors and analysts. The two CMDs had different objectives.

The first one, back in February 2018, focused on introducing and effectively selling our Deliver 2022 five-year strategic plan, introducing key financial and operational milestones, which we asked to be judged on.

The second on March 19 focused on demonstrating how we had met the preliminary milestones established for the first year of the plan and share our vision and targets for 2019.

So while our performance in 2018 generated trust in our ability to deliver on the plan, it also created additional pressure and expectation, which was not necessarily, present just one year before.

Both were incredibly rewarding initiatives for different reasons and a key milestone both for my team, our company and me.

What resources do you rely on to stay up to date on the capital markets?

Up to the minute “data” is critical. We use market intelligence providers as a structured source of information. All have limitations, all present opportunities and must be assessed objectively.

Beyond these quantitative resources, we also focus heavily on qualitative analysis. We are always talking to salespeople, analysts, investors, bankers, consultants. Everyone has a point of view and we must filter and integrate. Markets are complex, everybody talks about “market view”, but the reality is that we need to build our own view of on the market on our specific angle.

What skills do you think can make an IR officer successful?

An open mind, good communication skills and passion for this job. First, work hard to have an analytical background, focus on the big picture, on the behavioral features of investment processes, and work on communication tools to be effective, clear, and transparent. Do not forget to study ethics and behave accordingly.