Intro to an IRO: Gabriele Giordani, Snam

Gabriele Giordani was appointed Head of Investor Relations at Snam in 2016. Before his present position, he held other investor relations roles at other Italian companies such as Techint, Humanitas and Maire Tecnimont. Gabriele is also a Board Member of the Italian Investor Relations Association (AIR) and teaches Investor Relations at the LUISS business school.

What are your top priorities and biggest challenges?

My top priority is to give the financial community the clearest and most transparent possible picture of the equity story and investment proposition of Snam. The message should also be simple and concise because investors and analysts usually cover a lot of companies, and they have limited time to dedicate to Snam. I want to make sure the key concepts have been clearly communicated. Thus, the key is to make the message short, clear, easy to understand, and make sure the communication is as consistent as possible. My biggest challenge is to continue to push for the evolution of the role of the IRO in Italy. I do that both in Snam and as a Board Member of the Italian Associations of Investor Relations (AIR). Today, most investors are still asking to meet a member of the management team, usually CEO or CFO. I think in recent years, the role of an IRO has started to evolve, but more has to be done. An IRO should become the point of reference for the financial community, and this can happen only if the IRO has a full picture of the company and is prepared to speak on strategy, targets and opportunities other than results and accounting.

How can the IRO best engage the investment community?

An IRO has to combine a deep knowledge of the company with the awareness of investors’ needs. However, that’s not enough. An IRO must couple information with the best channels. There are a number of tools to engage with the investment community, and we should use them all. Face-to-face meetings are of primary importance to build a relationship with investors, but that’s not always possible - we tend to go to all the main geographies at least once or twice a year. For day-to-day engagement, conference calls and e-mails work as well. Press releases are extremely important and should not be seen as something we must do to fulfill our regulatory obligations but as the first point of contact with the financial community. My suggestion is to be concise and go directly to the point. I also prefer management quotes to make the C-Suite more human. I strongly believe that the relationship with the investment community should be reinforced when things are going well so that we are better able to deal with more difficult times. If the investment community trusts you, it is easier to put issues behind the company in a shorter period of time.

What is one important initiative that you’ve championed or experience that you’ve had as an Investor Relations professional?

To drive the perception of the financial community so that our assets are not just necessary for the transition towards a green economy, but are a forever solution in a zero-carbon world. When I started working in Snam, which owns the Italian natural gas grid, gas was seen as fuel with a limited long-term future. Over time, and also thanks to the effort of the strategy and communication departments, the financial community abandoned the shallow idea that we can cut carbon emissions just using the tool of green electricity. If we are to have a chance of reaching the COP targets, it will be by combining those green electrons with green molecules of hydrogen and biomethane.

What resources do you rely on to stay up to date on the capital markets?

Many and disparate [resources], that’s the beauty of the recent rapid growth in online information availability. However, the massive amount of available information has the disadvantage of making it more difficult to choose what’s really important for you. That’s why I tend to lean on efficient platforms as Nasdaq IR for a good portion of it. In one single point, I can find: shareholdings, investor targeting, meetings held in the past and analysts’ estimates. In addition, the sell side is always a point of reference to keep your fingers on the pulse of market sentiment. Lastly, I directly speak to investors. Who’s better placed to provide feedback on a company more than those who own it?

What advice do you have for the next generation of IR officer?

First and foremost: do not oversell your company. Be transparent and don’t hide risks. That’s the only way we have to build a relationship of trust with the financial community. Our goal is not only to increase the share price but also to make sure investors understand the company, risks and opportunities, and their decision is informed and aware. Furthermore, we should pay growing attention to the evolution of digital and social platforms, which could play a key role in our job as a source of information and in terms of stakeholder engagement in the future.

