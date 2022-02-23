Intro to a Corporate Secretary: Ekumene “E” Lysonge, NerdWallet

Nasdaq’s Intro to a Corporate Secretary series highlights the top governance professionals and teams around the world who go the extra mile in driving governance excellence. Discover how leading companies are incorporating good corporate governance into their corporate strategy and achieving meaningful impact.

For this edition, we are joined by Ekumene “E” Lysonge, who is the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS). Nerdwallet aims to provide tools, information, and insight people need to navigate all of life’s financial decisions.

What advice do you have for the next generation of governance leaders?

The main piece of advice I have is to leverage your presence at the executive and Board tables to secure more time on the agenda to address and discuss hot topics that have increasing relevance to public companies (e.g., privacy and the use of consumer data, information security, specific enterprise risks, and attention to ESG related topics or initiatives). Our profession has pressed for a seat at the table for so long, and now that we have seemingly arrived, we can’t take the seat for granted; rather, we need to keep our feet on the gas, drawing attention to the items most important to ensuring proper fiduciary oversight. The greatest role that governance leaders can play in an executive and/or Board setting is that of facilitator, helping to raise issues/topics for discussion and moderate said discussion(s) to actionable steps that better inform company strategy and/or operations.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of working as the Corporate Secretary at NerdWallet?

The greatest highlight has been our successful listing on Nasdaq last November. Additionally, I have enjoyed partnering with our board members and chairman and CEO to evolve the makeup of our board. I certainly look forward to continuing to play a role in enhancing the working relationship of our board members with one another as well as with management.

What is one important initiative that you’ve championed or experience that you’ve had as a Corporate Secretary at NerdWallet?

Pre-listing day, we launched Nasdaq Boardvantage, a board portal and board management solution. Our launch was highly successful in assisting to improve collaboration, meeting effectiveness, and decision-making for our board. Prior to my onboarding, NerdWallet had not used a board management solution of any kind. We have received several positive comments about our launch and the efficiency the tool has added to our Board process.

Experience has taught me that there is no greater reward than contributing to bringing people closer together to accomplish a goal and/or mission. I have found great satisfaction in assisting our management team and board in executing our goal to be publicly listed. I also look forward to contributing to moving the needle forward in helping to further mesh our highly talented executive team with our exceptional board to achieve maximum calibration and alignment around both our mission and our strategy for executing our goals and objectives in the near term and beyond.

How has Nasdaq’s digital Directors’ and Officers’ Questionnaires helped NerdWallet drive governance excellence?

This is our inaugural year using Nasdaq’s D&O Questionnaire. As with most things, as technology evolves, companies are increasingly looking for ways to streamline and enhance processes to achieve maximum efficiency while providing the best possible user experience. Our desire to achieve that outcome led us to explore ways that we could improve the traditional D&O experience for our directors with whom our face-to-face engagement has been limited due to the impacts of COVID-19 and its unwelcome variants. Again, when conducting our diligence, we found that Nasdaq’s D&O Questionnaire module checked a lot of boxes on our wish list for enhanced UX, ease of distribution, support for customization, and utility of output format. We look forward to deploying it early this year as we look to prepare our first proxy statement.

How has COVID-19 affected your strategy as a Corporate Secretary and overall board operations?

I wouldn’t say COVID, singularly, has affected my strategy, as I am constantly looking for ways to use technology and innovation to advance company management and Board interactions. What I will say is that COVID has caused me to accelerate rolling out tools that I may have historically eased my management colleagues and board into considering and using in the absence of prior use. Like with many things in our personal lives, COVID has caused corporate secretaries to reset to a “new normal” where digital D&Os, virtual annual meeting platforms, and remote-first Board meetings, among many other innovations and advancements, are more the standard and less the exception.