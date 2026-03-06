Intrepid Potash's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI recorded a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, narrower than a loss of $16.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 49 cents per share, compared with a loss of 11 cents a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.

The company registered revenues of $75.9 million for the quarter, up around 36% year over year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intrepid Potash, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intrepid Potash, Inc Quote

IPI’s Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Potash segment rose roughly 2.3% year over year to $29.5 million in the reported quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.4 million. Higher revenue was driven by increased average net realized sales price per ton.

The Trio unit raked in revenues of around $43.3 million, up around 84.4% year over year. The metric topped the consensus estimate of $32.3 million. The upside was driven by higher sales volumes and an increased average net realized sales price per ton.

Revenues from the Oilfield Solutions unit were roughly $3 million, down around 13.3% year over year. This figure lagged the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. Sales were adversely impacted by lower water sales.

IPI’s FY25 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2025 were 85 cents per share against a loss of $16.53 a year ago. Sales rose around 17% year over year to roughly $298.3 million. The rise in sales was mainly due to higher volumes in the potash and trio segment.

Intrepid Potash’s Financials

The company had roughly $83.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $150 million revolving credit facility at the end of 2025.

Cash flow from operations was $8.9 million in the reported quarter and $55.8 million for full-year 2025.

IPI’s Outlook

The company expects potash sales volumes to range between 95,000 and 105,000 tons for the first quarter of 2026, with an average net realized sales price of $345 to $355 per ton. Trio sales volumes are projected to be 105,000 to 115,000 tons, with an average net realized sales price expected between $380 and $390 per ton. IPI forecasts potash output of 270,000 to 285,000 tons for 2026, while Trio production is anticipated to reach 285,000 to 300,000 tons.

The company sees capital expenditure of between $40 million and $50 million for 2026, primarily driven by Primary Pond 8 construction at Wendover and sustaining capital at the East Mine.

IPI’s Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash have gained 49.9% in a year compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s rise of 23.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IPI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

IPI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, New Gold Inc. NGD and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

Orla Mining is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 414.3%. ORLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

New Gold is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. NGD carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGD’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, indicating a 286% year-over-year decline.

Franco-Nevada is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 10. FNV carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, indicating a 77% year-over-year rise.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.