Intrepid Potash's (NYSE:IPI) investors will be pleased with their splendid 260% return over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) share price has soared 260% return in just a single year. In more good news, the share price has risen 21% in thirty days. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 2.5% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Intrepid Potash went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 9.4% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:IPI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2021

We know that Intrepid Potash has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Intrepid Potash in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Intrepid Potash has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 260% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Intrepid Potash , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

