Intrepid Potash's CEO Bob Jornayvaz Injured At U.S. Open Polo Championship

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) announced that its Chief Executive officer, Bob Jornayvaz, was involved in an accident during the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and is currently undergoing treatment.

The company said it will share updates as more information becomes available.

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry.

