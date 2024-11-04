Intrepid Potash reports Q3 EPS (14c), two estimates (13c)

Reports Q3 revenue $57.5M vs $54.5M last year. Matt Preston, Intrepid’s Chief Financial Officer and acting principal executive officer commented: “In the third quarter, Intrepid delivered solid financial performance with our net loss narrowing to $1.8 million and our adjusted EBITDA totaling $10.0 million, with several factors contributing to the better results compared to last year. Our margins in potash and Trio benefited from improving unit economics due to increased production and cost improvements, higher sales volumes in potash, and solid pricing in Trio. In oilfield solutions, owing to the completion of a large frac on Intrepid South, we had the best quarterly sales in company history, while our segment gross margins more than doubled compared to the prior year.”

