Intrepid Potash Reports Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.11 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $4.02 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $13.12 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.4% to $74.75 million from $59.15 million last year.

Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.11 Mln. vs. $4.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $74.75 Mln vs. $59.15 Mln last year.

