Intrepid Potash Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.98 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $223.86 million, or $16.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $10.98 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $66.68 million from $71.83 million last year.

Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.98 Mln. vs. $223.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $16.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $66.68 Mln vs. $71.83 Mln last year.

