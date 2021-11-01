Intrepid Potash Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):

-Earnings: $4.02 million in Q3 vs. -$10.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $4.03 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.58 per share -Revenue: $59.15 million in Q3 vs. $38.08 million in the same period last year.

