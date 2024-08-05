Intrepid Potash Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):

Earnings: -$0.833 million in Q2 vs. $4.305 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$0.04 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $62.055 million in Q2 vs. $81.035 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.