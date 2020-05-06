Intrepid Potash Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):

-Earnings: -$7.40 million in Q1 vs. $6.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$2.02 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $63.98 million in Q1 vs. $57.55 million in the same period last year.

