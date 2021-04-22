Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Intrepid Potash's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Intrepid Potash had debt of US$54.7m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$69.6m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$19.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$35.2m.

How Strong Is Intrepid Potash's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:IPI Debt to Equity History April 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Intrepid Potash had liabilities of US$67.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$71.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$19.5m and US$24.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$95.0m.

Intrepid Potash has a market capitalization of US$368.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Intrepid Potash's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Intrepid Potash made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$150m, which is a fall of 12%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While Intrepid Potash's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$13m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$27m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Intrepid Potash you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

