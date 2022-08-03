Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after the closing bell.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 14%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and strong demand for its products.



Shares of Intrepid Potash have gained 33% in the past year compared with 55.5% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intrepid Potash’s second-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $84.8 million, which calls for an increase of 46.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Some Factors at Play

Intrepid Potash is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher net realized sales price per ton for its potash and Trio products in the second quarter. A strong commodity environment and higher fertilizer prices are expected to have supported its results in the quarter. A recovery in economic activities and the strength in commodity prices are likely to have driven demand for its specialty fertilizer, Trio.



Higher pricing is likely to have driven sales across the company’s Potash and Trio segments in the quarter to be reported. Potash prices are expected to have been supported by tight supply and firm demand across IPI’s markets. Oilfield Solutions unit is expected to have benefited from an improvement in oilfield activity.

Intrepid Potash, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Intrepid Potash, Inc price-eps-surprise | Intrepid Potash, Inc Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intrepid Potash this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Intrepid Potash is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at $1.92. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Intrepid Potash currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Cabot Corporation CBT, slated to release earnings on Aug 8, has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Cabot’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $1.53.



ATI Inc. ATI, scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 17.8% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ATI’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at 37 cents.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, slated to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products’ fiscal third-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for APD’s earnings for the quarter stands at $2.61.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.