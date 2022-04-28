Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 2, after the closing bell.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 102.8%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and strong demand for its products.



Shares of Intrepid Potash have rallied 151.5% in the past year compared with 50.6% rise of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intrepid Potash’s first-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $87.1 million, which calls for an increase of 46.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Some Factors at Play

Intrepid Potash is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher net realized sales price per ton for its potash and Trio products in the first quarter. A strong commodity environment and higher fertilizer prices are expected to have supported its results in the quarter. A recovery in economic activities and the strength in commodity prices are likely to have driven demand for its specialty fertilizer, Trio.



Higher pricing is likely to have driven sales across the company’s Potash and Trio segments in the quarter to be reported. The Oilfield Solutions unit is also expected to have benefited from an improvement in oilfield activity.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intrepid Potash this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Intrepid Potash is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $1.60. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Intrepid Potash currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

