Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intrepid Potash (IPI) closed at $40.74, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the potash and fertilizer producer had lost 32.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 26.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Intrepid Potash will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 249.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.75 million, up 46.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $380.67 million. These totals would mark changes of +477.91% and +63.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrepid Potash. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intrepid Potash is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Intrepid Potash currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.33. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.33.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

