Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Intrepid Potash (IPI) closed the most recent trading day at $48.69, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the potash and fertilizer producer had lost 23.49% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intrepid Potash as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intrepid Potash is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 249.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.75 million, up 46.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $380.67 million, which would represent changes of +477.91% and +63.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrepid Potash. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intrepid Potash is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intrepid Potash has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.89.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.