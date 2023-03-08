Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI recorded earnings of 30 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, compared with earnings of $16.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share for the reported quarter were 83 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16.



The company registered revenues of $66.7 million for the quarter, down around 7% year over year.



Intrepid Potash gained from higher pricing for its key products. It saw higher average net realized sales price for potash and Trio in the reported quarter.

Segment Highlights

Revenues from the Potash segment rose roughly 13% year over year to $43.8 million in the reported quarter. The upside was driven by increased pricing that more than offset lower sales volumes.



The Trio unit raked in revenues of $17.3 million, down around 30% year over year. While net realized sales price per ton increased in the quarter, it was more than offset by reduced sales volumes.



Revenues from the Oilfield Solutions unit came in at $5.7 million, down around 32% year over year.

FY22 Results

Earnings or full-year 2022 were $5.37 per share compared with $18.66 per share a year ago. Revenues were $337.6 million for the full year, up around 25% year over year.

Financials

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were around $18.5 million at the end of 2022, down around 49% year over year.



Cash flow from operations was $88.8 million for full-year 2022.



The company repurchased shares worth $22 million in 2022.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company said that it is seeing strong demand for potash and Trio in the first quarter of 2023, which it expects to continue throughout the year as farmers are expected to be incentivized to maximize their yields. Intrepid Potash will also focus on the successful execution on its growth projects, with the objective of improving the cost side of its potash production unit economics.

Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash have declined 59.3% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 16.9%.



