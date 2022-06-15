Intrepid Potash (IPI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intrepid Potash (IPI) closed at $58.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the potash and fertilizer producer had lost 22.96% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intrepid Potash as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 249.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.75 million, up 46.7% from the year-ago period.

IPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $380.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +477.91% and +63.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrepid Potash. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intrepid Potash is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Intrepid Potash's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.1.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

