Intrepid Potash Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $50M

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI announced that its board has approved an increase in the company's share repurchase authorization. The amount available under the existing buyback program has increased to $50 million from the $35 million approved in February 2022. About $13 million remained available under the previous authorization.

The move follows a review of capital-allocation priorities and is supported by improved operating performance and a stronger balance sheet. Alongside the expanded repurchase authorization, Intrepid Potash continues to invest in its core assets through projects aimed at improving efficiency, lowering costs and extending the life of its mining operations.

The company is evaluating various capital-allocation opportunities, including growth projects related to its core operations and initiatives that align with its core business. It is also exploring additional ways to return capital to shareholders while maintaining liquidity and a strong balance sheet.

Per IPI, the increased authorization reflects confidence in its long-term potential and commitment to shareholders. The company continues to evaluate organic growth projects across its portfolio and strategic opportunities that could enhance shareholder value while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

The expanded authorization allows the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock through open market purchases or privately negotiated deals. Any buybacks will be influenced by factors such as market conditions, stock price, liquidity levels and other applicable requirements. The company is not required to repurchase a specific number of shares, and the program may be revised, paused or ended at any time.

Shares of Intrepid Potash have lost 4% in a year against the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 3.1% growth.



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IPI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

IPI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

While ORLA and LYB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, FNV carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a rise of 82.2% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.16%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.73 per share, implying a 413.5% year-over-year surge. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters while missing it in the remaining two.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.85 per share, suggesting a 58.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.28%.

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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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