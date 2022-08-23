Intrepid Potash Gains 9%

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) shares are progressing more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing a bullish trend since August 19. The movement is in tandem with the major U.S. shares today. Currently, shares are at $48.57, 9.02 percent from the previous close of $44.55 on a volume of 293,923.

