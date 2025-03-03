News & Insights

IPI

INTREPID POTASH Earnings Results: $IPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

INTREPID POTASH ($IPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $47,310,000, missing estimates of $50,853,500 by $-3,543,500.

INTREPID POTASH Insider Trading Activity

INTREPID POTASH insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTREPID POTASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of INTREPID POTASH stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • TITLEIST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,560,000
  • PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD removed 129,782 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,844,821
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 129,722 shares (+577.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,843,506
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 102,953 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,256,729
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 62,940 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,379,644
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,630 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,285,169
  • ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 57,366 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,257,462

