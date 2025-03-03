INTREPID POTASH Earnings Results: $IPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTREPID POTASH ($IPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.05 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $47,310,000, missing estimates of $50,853,500 by $-3,543,500.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IPI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTREPID POTASH Insider Trading Activity

INTREPID POTASH insiders have traded $IPI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT P III JORNAYVAZ has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 582,290 shares for an estimated $14,915,719.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTREPID POTASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of INTREPID POTASH stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.