Markets
IPI

Intrepid Potash Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Monday morning after reaching a five-year high on March 21. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. The shares have been surging for the last several weeks since it reported fourth-quarter profit, compared to loss in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $82.13, down 8 percent from the previous close of $89.27 on a volume of 262,113. The shares have traded in a range of $22.82-$93.87 on average volume of 366,395.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular