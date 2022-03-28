Intrepid Potash Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Monday morning after reaching a five-year high on March 21. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. The shares have been surging for the last several weeks since it reported fourth-quarter profit, compared to loss in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $82.13, down 8 percent from the previous close of $89.27 on a volume of 262,113. The shares have traded in a range of $22.82-$93.87 on average volume of 366,395.

