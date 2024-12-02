Intrepid Potash Appoints New CEO Kevin Crutchfield

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Intrepid Potash has appointed Kevin S. Crutchfield as its new CEO, bringing over three decades of global mining expertise to the role. Crutchfield, formerly CEO of Compass Minerals and Alpha Natural Resources, is recognized for his strategic leadership in driving growth and enhancing production in large-scale mining operations. With a strong focus on future growth and value, Crutchfield aims to leverage Intrepid’s unique market position and operational excellence to benefit customers, employees, and shareholders. This move is expected to steer Intrepid into its next growth phase, capitalizing on its essential mineral products and market leadership.

