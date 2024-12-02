Intrepid Potash Announces Appointment Of Kevin Crutchfield As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), Monday announced the appointment of Kevin Crutchfield as chief executive officer and director, effective immediately.

Previously, Crutchfield had served as president and CEO of Compass Minerals (CMP).

Upon the appointment of new CEO, acting Principal Executive Officer Matt Preston will continue to serve as chief financial officer.

