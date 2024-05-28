News & Insights

Intrepid Metals Unveils Promising Drill Results

May 28, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Voleo Trading Systems Inc (TSE:INTR) has released an update.

Intrepid Metals Corp. has announced the successful completion of its initial drill program at the Corral Copper Property in Arizona, delivering promising results with significant copper and gold grades across multiple zones. The 25-hole drilling campaign, which covered a 3.5 by 1.5 km area, revealed a mineralized footprint with the potential for economic copper-gold-silver-zinc deposits. Highlighted results include intersections with high copper equivalent percentages, indicating the property’s considerable potential for future exploration and development.

