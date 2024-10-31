Intrepid Metals Unveils New Drill Targets

News & Insights

Voleo Trading Systems Inc (TSE:INTR) has released an update.

Intrepid Metals has identified new drill targets at its Corral Copper Project in Arizona, following successful initial drilling efforts. The company’s recent gravity survey has pinpointed additional high-potential areas, including a major target at the Ringo Zone, which will be explored further in their upcoming drill program.

