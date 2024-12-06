News & Insights

Stocks

Intrepid Metals Meeting Materials Now Online

December 06, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Voleo Trading Systems Inc (TSE:INTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Intrepid Metals Corp. has made available the materials for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting on December 19, 2024, due to the Canada postal strike. Shareholders can access these materials online and are encouraged to participate in the meeting where key corporate decisions, including director elections and approval of amended plans, will be discussed.

For further insights into TSE:INTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.