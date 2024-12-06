Intrepid Metals Meeting Materials Now Online

Voleo Trading Systems Inc (TSE:INTR) has released an update.
Intrepid Metals Corp. has made available the materials for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting on December 19, 2024, due to the Canada postal strike. Shareholders can access these materials online and are encouraged to participate in the meeting where key corporate decisions, including director elections and approval of amended plans, will be discussed.
