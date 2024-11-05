News & Insights

Intred S.p.A. Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Expansion

November 05, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Intred SpA (IT:ITD) has released an update.

Intred S.p.A. reported a 10.6% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by robust sales of Ultra-Broadband connections and recurring fee services, particularly in Lombardy’s public administration and professional sectors. The company’s proprietary fiber optic network expanded by 10.9%, and customer loyalty remains strong with a low churn rate. Intred also unveiled a strategic plan for 2024-2027, including the development of a new Data Center in Brescia.

