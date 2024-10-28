News & Insights

Stocks

Intred S.p.A. Expands Share Repurchase Program

October 28, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intred SpA (IT:ITD) has released an update.

Intred S.p.A., a telecommunications operator listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has recently acquired 1,401 own shares at an average price of 12.799 Euro per share, totaling 17,931.75 Euro. This transaction is part of a broader share repurchase program approved earlier in the year. As of October 25, 2024, Intred now holds 14,433 own shares, representing 0.908% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:ITD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.