Intred S.p.A. Expands Share Repurchase Program

Intred S.p.A., a telecommunications operator listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has recently acquired 1,401 own shares at an average price of 12.799 Euro per share, totaling 17,931.75 Euro. This transaction is part of a broader share repurchase program approved earlier in the year. As of October 25, 2024, Intred now holds 14,433 own shares, representing 0.908% of its share capital.

