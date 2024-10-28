Intred S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting

Intred SpA (IT:ITD) has released an update.

Intred S.p.A., a leading telecommunications operator in Lombardy, has announced its upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for November 12, 2024, where a new legal audit assignment will be discussed. With a strong presence in the broadband and cloud services sector, Intred remains a key player in the market with revenues exceeding €27.5 million as of mid-2024.

