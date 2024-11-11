News & Insights

Intred S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 12:29 pm EST

Intred SpA (IT:ITD) has released an update.

Intred S.p.A., a prominent telecommunications operator in Lombardy, has repurchased 1,600 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with an average price of 12.318 Euros per share, totaling 19,708.60 Euros. This move aligns with the company’s strategic initiative to manage its capital efficiently, as it continues to expand its robust fiber optic network and service offerings.

