Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)

Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.76% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 207.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey is $51MM, a decrease of 29.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, a decrease of 69.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLBS is 0.0399%, a decrease of 12.1251%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.14% to 976K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sabby Management holds 506,659 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535,769 shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 26.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 173,444 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359,610 shares, representing a decrease of 107.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 66.81% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 88,000 shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 69,485 shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,763 shares, representing an increase of 26.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 65,765 shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,265 shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBS by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Globus Maritime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

