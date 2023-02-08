Intracoastal Capital Increases Position in PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)

Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.92MM shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.23MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.83% and an increase in total ownership of 4.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in PharmaCyte Biotech. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PMCB is 0.1558%, an increase of 173.8541%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.79% to 5,184K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ayrton Capital holds 1,033,130 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,130 shares, representing an increase of 85.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCB by 680.73% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 1,015,666 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982,698 shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCB by 19.04% over the last quarter.

K2 Principal Fund holds 611,163 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,095 shares, representing an increase of 85.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCB by 648.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 590,900 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 567,600 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061,411 shares, representing a decrease of 87.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCB by 6.21% over the last quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as "Cell-in-a-Box®." This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed. PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or "cancer-killing" form.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

