Intracoastal Capital Increases Position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL)

Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.64% and an increase in total ownership of 2.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antelope Enterprise Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AEHL is 0.0000%, a decrease of 48.3857%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.16% to 73K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 23,852 shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 13,809 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,809 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,900 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,701 shares, representing a decrease of 475.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHL by 87.33% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 10,884 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,084 shares, representing an increase of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHL by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Antelope Holdings ( Chengdu), Co., Ltd., the Company provides fintech solutions which includes the development of blockchain software.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.