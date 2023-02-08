Intracoastal Capital Cuts Stake in Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 15, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 815.80% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helius Medical Technologies is $3.23. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 815.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.35.

The projected annual revenue for Helius Medical Technologies is $4MM, an increase of 440.10%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helius Medical Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 15.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HSDT is 0.0002%, a decrease of 30.5188%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 241.99% to 809K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 304,564 shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,370 shares, representing an increase of 84.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSDT by 82.51% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 69,563 shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,191 shares, representing an increase of 79.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSDT by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Delta Investment Management holds 56,284 shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,284 shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSDT by 23.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 29,442 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,653 shares, representing an increase of 84.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSDT by 70.83% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 20,812 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Helius Medical Technologies Background Information

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM).

