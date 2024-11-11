News & Insights

Stocks

Intraco Ltd. Focuses on Core Strengths Amid Profit Rise

November 11, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intraco Ltd. (SG:I06) has released an update.

Intraco Ltd. has reported a notable financial improvement with an unaudited revenue of S$135 million and a net profit before tax of S$1.5 million for the period ending September 2024, largely due to a reversal in impairment losses. The company plans to exit its passive fire protection business and focus on core areas including trading, trade finance, and digital assets, supported by a strategic investment in Tradetok Pte. Ltd. aimed at capitalizing on the regional trade and supply chain financing demand.

For further insights into SG:I06 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.