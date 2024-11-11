Intraco Ltd. Focuses on Core Strengths Amid Profit Rise

Intraco Ltd. (SG:I06) has released an update.
Intraco Ltd. has reported a notable financial improvement with an unaudited revenue of S$135 million and a net profit before tax of S$1.5 million for the period ending September 2024, largely due to a reversal in impairment losses. The company plans to exit its passive fire protection business and focus on core areas including trading, trade finance, and digital assets, supported by a strategic investment in Tradetok Pte. Ltd. aimed at capitalizing on the regional trade and supply chain financing demand.
