Intraco Limited Expands Digital Securities Offerings

October 22, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Intraco Ltd. (SG:I06) has released an update.

Intraco Limited has successfully issued its eleventh series of digital commercial papers in Singapore Dollars and its seventh series in US Dollars, raising S$10.10 million and US$4.06 million, respectively. The papers, listed on the SDAX Exchange, offer interest rates of 4% and 6% per annum. Notably, a significant portion of these securities was subscribed by associates of the company’s controlling shareholders.

