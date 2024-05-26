News & Insights

Intra Energy Set for Lithium and Gold Drilling

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited is set to commence a significant drilling operation at Maggie Hays Hill in June, following approval from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. The planned 2,500-meter reverse circulation drilling program will target rich lithium and gold deposits, identified by recent soil geochemical surveys and rock sampling, which revealed high-grade lithium and tantalum as well as gold grades up to 17 g/t. The upcoming work includes a heritage survey with the Ngadju Community and track clearing, preceding the drilling activities.

