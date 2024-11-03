News & Insights

Intra Energy Secures $850K for Strategic Growth

November 03, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has successfully raised $850,000 through a two-tranche placement to fund further exploration and opportunities, including the Maggie Hays Hill Gold and Lithium Project in Western Australia. The investment, supported by sophisticated investors and the company’s directors, underscores IEC’s commitment to advancing its mining projects that align with the global push for clean energy solutions. With the first tranche completed and the second pending shareholder approval, IEC is poised for strategic growth in the battery, base, and precious metals sector.

