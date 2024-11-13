Intra Energy Corporation Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has updated its notice for the upcoming annual general meeting to include three additional resolutions concerning the issuance of shares, including director placement shares. Shareholders are advised to use a replacement proxy form if they wish to vote on these new resolutions or change their existing votes. The meeting is scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth, and shareholders can submit questions in advance.

