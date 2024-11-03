Intra Energy Corporation Plans Major Security Issuance

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced a new issuance of up to 1.7 billion ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on November 8, 2024, as part of a placement strategy. This move aims to bolster the company’s capital and attract investor interest in the financial markets. The issuance will be subject to ASX quotation rules, offering potential opportunities for market participants.

