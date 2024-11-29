News & Insights

Intra Energy Corporation Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including key decisions like the re-election of directors and approval of a 10% placement facility. The meeting also saw the ratification of share issues related to the MHH project and a change in the company’s name. These developments reflect strategic moves to enhance corporate governance and operational capacity.

