Intra Energy Corporation Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Intra Energy Corporation Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including key decisions like the re-election of directors and approval of a 10% placement facility. The meeting also saw the ratification of share issues related to the MHH project and a change in the company’s name. These developments reflect strategic moves to enhance corporate governance and operational capacity.

