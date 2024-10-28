Intra Energy Corporation Faces Cash Flow Challenges

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited reported a negative cash flow for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily due to operational and exploration expenses. The company experienced a cash outflow of $153,000 from operating activities and $273,000 from investing activities, leading to a decrease in cash reserves. Investors should keep an eye on how the company plans to manage its financial activities going forward.

