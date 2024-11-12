Intra Energy Corporation Expands Market Presence with New Securities

News & Insights

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 218 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, scheduled for November 13, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide investors with new opportunities. With this significant issuance, IEC aims to attract more attention from stock market enthusiasts.

