Intra Energy Corp Director Boosts Shareholding

May 22, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has reported a significant change in Director Benjamin Dunn’s holdings, with an on-market purchase of 5 million fully paid ordinary shares at a value of $12,500. Post-transaction, Dunn’s direct and indirect share count in the company stands at over 46 million shares and options combined. There were no disposals reported, nor any changes in director’s interests in contracts.

